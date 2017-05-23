In Syria's devastated twin towns, tears mix with rubble

In this May 18, 2017 photo, Fayez Ghosn surveys damage in his house at the mountain resort town of Zabadani in the Damascus countryside, Syria. Once a popular summer resort famed for its fruit trees and favored by tourists from rich Gulf Arab countries, the Damascus suburb town of Zabadani is now a deserted, endless vista of pulverized buildings after thousands of rebels were driven out along with the town’s original inhabitants. Hassan Ammar AP Photo