World

May 23, 2017 5:33 AM

Virgin Atlantic flight from Dubai to London evacuated

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Virgin Atlantic says a flight from Dubai to London was evacuated over a security threat.

Virgin said in a statement Tuesday that passengers onboard Flight No. VS401 at Dubai International Airport "have temporarily disembarked the aircraft for additional security checks."

Virgin says that "this is purely as a precautionary measure as the safety of our customers and crew is our No. 1 priority."

It called the threat against the Airbus A330 as "non-credible," without elaborating.

Dubai International Airport said the flight underwent additional security checks in "close cooperation with Dubai police and the airline." It said the plane should take off at 1:45 p.m.

The security incident comes after an explosion struck a concert Monday night in Manchester, England, killing 22 people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cuban zoologist raises baby chimps in her apartment

Cuban zoologist raises baby chimps in her apartment 0:53

Cuban zoologist raises baby chimps in her apartment
Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake 1:24

Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake
Massive destruction along Haiti's southern coast after Hurricane Matthew 1:11

Massive destruction along Haiti's southern coast after Hurricane Matthew

View More Video

Nation & World Videos