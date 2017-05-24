Polish couple among those killed in Manchester blast

The names of the 22 victims killed by a suicide bomber at a Manchester concert on Monday night have not been officially released, but here what's known about them so far:

A Polish couple who had come to collect their daughters from the concert were among the dead, according to Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski.

The daughters — one a minor, one adult — were not hurt.

He did not give the couple's names and the ministry refused to release the personal details, but one of Marcin and Angelika Klis' daughters has been publicly searching for her parents since the explosion.

Waszczykowski also said that another Polish citizen, a father who was with his family at the concert, was wounded and had undergone surgery in a hospital. Waszczykowski said "everything indicates that he will live."

Saffie Roussos, 8, is the youngest victim identified so far.

In a statement, the head teacher of the Tarleton Community Primary School that she attended in the village of Tarleton, Lancashire, described her as "simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair."

The head teacher, Chris Upton, said her death was "a tremendous shock to all of us."

"The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking," he said.

The schoolgirl had been at the concert with her mother, Lisa Roussos, and sister, Ashlee Bromwich, in her 20s, from Leyland, Lancashire. They are both now in separate hospitals being treated for injuries, friends said.

Georgina Callander, a student, was a mega fan of Ariana Grande, with a picture of the two circulating on social media as her name emerged as the first confirmed victim.

Peter Rawlinson, deputy of the Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy in Croston, northwest of Manchester, where Callander was a former pupil, told The Associated Press that her family had confirmed the death.

Rawlinson says Callander "was academically a very gifted student, very hard-working. Just lovely to speak to."

The school posted a photo of Georgina on its website, smiling and look smart in her school uniform. It said she died of wounds from the attack and described her as "a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff."

Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire said Callander expressed "enormous sadness" at her death, saying she was on the second year of her health and social care course.