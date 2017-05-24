The surprising illegal drug that recreational users say is the safest

0:53 Cuban zoologist raises baby chimps in her apartment Pause

5:01 Listen to Toni Anderson talk with police officer during traffic stop

4:11 Family and friends celebrate the life of Toni Anderson

2:05 Two arrested driving SUV of missing Charlotte Uber driver

1:58 Raising a gifted black boy requires 'fierce advocacy'

1:17 Elevated Roadway project at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

1:04 International Biscuit Festival

2:19 Hold the pickle, hold the lettuce in hamburger eating contest

1:27 Now that's an RV: A wheeled honor to NASCAR