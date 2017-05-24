Couple playing Pokemon Go in a cemetery find something scarier than ghosts

It started out as an innocent round of Pokemon Go in a historic Kansas cemetery over the weekend.
It ended with a call to 911.
Tim Johnston and his fiancee were playing the app-based game in Topeka Cemetery on Saturday afternoon when a push alert sounded on his cell phone from the WIBW TV station in Topeka.
The alert said police were looking for two aggravated robbery suspects who were armed and dangerous and on the loose, according to WIBW.
Johnston checked out the mugshots of the two suspects, then went back to playing the game.
Not even five minutes later he saw the suspects walking through the cemetery, Johnston told WIBW.
He called 911 and gave his location.
“I have a visual of two suspects you guys are looking for,” Johnston told the dispatcher.
Police arrived within minutes and arrested Tamarya Brooks, 32, and Ryan E. Bettcher, 31.
The two are accused of kidnapping a woman on Friday, taking her to a hotel and robbing her, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal. She was held against her will overnight and released Saturday morning, according to police.
Police said the two suspects, said to be homeless, allegedly used a gun and large knives to commit the crime, the newspaper reported.
Brooks and Bettcher were booked on charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and criminal restraint.
Johnston told WIBW it’s one thing to sign up for push notifications, but following through and calling the police like he did is just as important.
Just don’t let the bad guys know you’re on to them, he said.
