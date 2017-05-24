Top Venezuela prosecutor says protester killed by police

Venezuela's Chief Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz holds up the kind of tear gas canister used by security forces to disperse anti-government protests, as she speaks to the press at her office in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Ortega explained that this is the kind of canister that killed 20-year-old student protester Juan Pablo Pernalete. Nearly two months of anti-government protests have left at least 53 people dead as opposition members demand early presidential elections.
Anti-government protesters take over a cargo truck as they clash with security forces blocking their march from reaching the National Electoral Council headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles attends an opposition march to the National Electoral Council headquarters, which was blocked by security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Anti-government protesters take over a cargo truck as they clash with security forces blocking their march from reaching the National Electoral Council headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
A protester uses a homemade shield decorated with a Venezuelan flag and the Spanish word "Faith" as an opposition march is blocked by security forces from reaching the National Electoral Council headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
A protester plays a violin during clashes with security forces blocking an opposition march from reaching the National Electoral Council headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
A protester uses a homemade shield featuring Venezuela's independence hero Simon Bolivar wearing a gas mask and the Spanish word "Freedom" during clashes with security forces blocking an opposition march from reaching the National Electoral Council headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Protesters run from security forces firing tear gas and blocking an opposition march from reaching the National Electoral Council headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
A protester uses a tennis racket and handmade shield as an opposition march is blocked by security forces from reaching the National Electoral Council headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
EDS. NOTE OBSCENE GESTURE - An anti-government protester uses a homemade shield during clashes with security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Anti-government demonstrators clashed with security forces as they marched to the National Electoral Council after President Nicolas Maduro announced the rules to select delegates to his proposed assembly to rewrite the constitution.
A protester wearing a shirt that says in Spanish "Forbidden to forget" throws a tear gas canister back at security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Anti-government demonstrators clashed with security forces as they marched to the National Electoral Council after President Nicolas Maduro announced the rules to select delegates to his proposed assembly to rewrite the constitution.
Security forces block anti-government protesters amid tear gas in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Anti-government demonstrators clashed with security forces as they marched to the National Electoral Council after President Nicolas Maduro announced the rules to select delegates to his proposed assembly to rewrite the constitution.
Anti-government protesters clash with security forces blocking their march with tear gas from reaching the National Electoral Council headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
An injured protester is removed as security forces block an opposition march from reaching the National Electoral Council headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
The Spanish message "Down with the dictatorship" covers a highway wall where security forces block an opposition march from reaching the National Electoral Council headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Protesters confront security forces blocking their opposition march from reaching the National Electoral Council headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Demonstrators contend Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government is quickly becoming a full-fledged authoritarian regime, and that his call to rewrite the constitution is one more attempt to consolidate his power. They are also decrying Venezuela's triple-digit inflation, soaring crime and vast food shortages. The billboard behind reads in Spanish "Where you find the best gift," and the road sign reads "Reduce speed."
An anti-government protester runs with a box of soap after a cargo truck was taken over by protesters and its contents dumped in the street during clashes with security forces blocking their march from reaching the National Electoral Council headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
An anti-government protester dumps soap, stolen from a cargo truck taken over by protesters, during clashes with security forces blocking an opposition march from reaching the National Electoral Council headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
An elderly woman with a shield covers her mouth amid tear gas as security forces block an opposition march from reaching the National Electoral Council headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
A protester leads others with a shield decorated like Venezuela's constitution as they confront security forces blocking them from reaching the National Electoral Council headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
A protester retrieves a tear gas canister from security forces blocking an opposition march from reaching the National Electoral Council headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
