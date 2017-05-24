What would Jesus do? Russian bishop invokes his name to justify keeping $100,000 SUV

Everyone knows that old Bible quote: “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to me a very expensive SUV.”
Wait, that’s not how that goes?
A Russian Orthodox bishop is under fire after he accepted a Toyota Land Cruiser valued at roughly $106,500 as a gift this week, according to media reports.
Bishop Nektary, also known as Nikolai Seleznev, is a bishop in the archdiocese of Oryol, Russia, per Open Russia. He accepted the gift from a local business that was thanking him for visiting “the most remote villages at any time of the year in any kind of weather,” the archdiocese said in a statement, per The Moscow Times.
The fully-loaded Land Cruiser has a retail value of 5-6 million rubles in Russia, which equals somewhere between $88,500 and $106,000 at the current exchange rate, per Open Russia.
Nektary was made a bishop in 2014, two years after Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill of Moscow told clergy to think “20 times” before accepting lavish gifts, arguing that they undercut the church’s legitimacy, according to Time.
However, in a statement to Open Russia, a spokesperson for the archdiocese invoked Jesus to defend Nektary’s acceptance of the car, which reportedly has a government license plate.
“Jesus Christ Himself wore expensive clothes gifted to him, shall we say, by people who celebrated Him,” the spokesperson said.
According to Public Orthodoxy, many upper-level clergy members of the Russian Church benefit from the same “living standards and consumption levels” of government officials, and has remained silent while protesters attack the government for alleged corruption.
Over the past several years, the church itself has been accused of corruption as well. In 2011, another archbishop, Mikhail Grigoriev, was discovered to own three luxury cars, multiple homes and expensive clothing and technology, according to The Telegraph.
