World

May 25, 2017 1:35 AM

DNA tests identify missing S. Korean girl from ferry sinking

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korean officials say DNA tests on bones found in ferry wreckage recently raised from the sea has identified a girl missing since the 2014 sinking that killed 304 people.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Thursday the bones were confirmed as from Cho Eun-hwa, who was among the 249 students from the same high school who died when the ferry Sewol sank on April 16, 2014.

She's the third victim identified since salvage workers raised the sunken ferry in March. Earlier DNA and forensic tests confirmed the identities of another student and a teacher.

Divers recovered 295 bodies before the government stopped underwater searches from the ferry's wreckage and nearby seas seven months after the sinking, leaving nine passengers unaccounted for.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cuban zoologist raises baby chimps in her apartment

Cuban zoologist raises baby chimps in her apartment 0:53

Cuban zoologist raises baby chimps in her apartment
Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake 1:24

Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake
Massive destruction along Haiti's southern coast after Hurricane Matthew 1:11

Massive destruction along Haiti's southern coast after Hurricane Matthew

View More Video

Nation & World Videos