Sri Lankan landslide survivors watch military rescue efforts at Bellana village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 26, 2017. Mudslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka killed more than a dozen people with four others missing, Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardana said Friday.
Sri Lankan landslide survivors watch military rescue efforts at Bellana village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 26, 2017. Mudslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka killed more than a dozen people with four others missing, Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardana said Friday. Eranga Jayawardena AP Photo
Sri Lankan landslide survivors watch military rescue efforts at Bellana village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 26, 2017. Mudslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka killed more than a dozen people with four others missing, Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardana said Friday. Eranga Jayawardena AP Photo

World

May 26, 2017 8:11 AM

Mudslide, floods in Sri Lanka kill 25; 42 missing

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI and ERANGA JAYAWARDENA Associated Press
BELLANA, Sri Lanka

Floods and torrents of red mud unleashed by monsoon rains have killed at least 25 people in western and southern Sri Lanka, with another 42 people missing as officials warned Friday the situation could get worse.

Nearly 8,000 people have been displaced by flooding in the affected areas, according to the country's Disaster Management Center.

The government advised people living near swollen rivers and hilly slopes prone to landslides to evacuate, as heavy rains that began Thursday were expected to continue. Homes and roads have been inundated. Schools were closed in the province of Sabaragamuwa, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) east of Colombo.

Aid groups, rescuers and other government workers were ordered to cancel any holidays and remain on alert for the next three days, Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardana said.

Sailors, navy boats and air force helicopters were deployed to rescue marooned flood victims and provide emergency relief.

Mudslides have become common during the monsoon season in the Indian Ocean tropical island, amid heavy deforestation to grow export crops such as tea and rubber.

In May last year, a massive landslide killed more than 100 people in central Sri Lanka.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NC nurses join rally in D.C.

NC nurses join rally in D.C. 2:19

NC nurses join rally in D.C.

Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama 2:45

Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

President Obama's Commutations 1:35

President Obama's Commutations

View More Video

Nation & World Videos