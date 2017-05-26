People hold a minute of silence in a square in central Manchester, England, Thursday, May 25, 2017, for the victims of the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left more than 20 people dead and many more injured, as it ended on Monday night at the Manchester Arena.
May 26, 2017 3:13 AM

UK police arrest 9th man in concert bombing investigation

The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, England

British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 concert-goers.

Eight other men are in custody in connection with Monday's atrocity, with police and security agencies working to prevent further attacks.

Authorities are chasing possible links between the bomber, Salman Abedi, and militants in Manchester, elsewhere in Europe, and in North Africa and the Middle East.

Abedi was known to security services because of his radical views.

He reportedly was in contact with family members just before the attack.

The name of the man arrested in the early hours Friday and those of the eight others in custody were not released

