World

May 26, 2017 4:44 AM

Rights group says Chechen officials humiliated gay detainees

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Rights activists from Human Rights Watch say in a new report that high-level officials in Russia's Chechnya have visited detention facilities where gay people allegedly were illegally held and tortured.

In April, the newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported that gay men in Chechnya had been tortured and killed by police. The Associated Press last month spoke to two victims of the crackdown who supported these claims. Although Chechen officials have denied the reports, federal investigators have been dispatched there to conduct a probe.

Human Rights Watch on Friday released a report detailing the anti-gay purge that it said lasted through the first week of April. The group said it had spoken to six former detainees who said Chechen officials, including two high-level ones, visited the unofficial prisons and humiliated the inmates.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NC nurses join rally in D.C.

NC nurses join rally in D.C. 2:19

NC nurses join rally in D.C.

Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama 2:45

Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

President Obama's Commutations 1:35

President Obama's Commutations

View More Video

Nation & World Videos