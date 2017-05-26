AP PHOTOS: Bavarians crown finger wrestling champion

Georg Schoettl from Ohlstadt near Murnau warms up with a leather strap prior to his fight at the 40th Alpine Country Championships in Fingerhakeln_finger wrestling_ in Woernsmuehl, Germany, Thursday, May 25, 2017. Competitors battled for the title in this traditional rural sport where the winner has to pull his opponent over a marked line on the table. Matthias Schrader AP Photo