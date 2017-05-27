World

May 27, 2017 2:52 AM

S. Korea responds to reported vessel hijacking off Somalia

By TONG-HYUNG KIM Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea's military has dispatched a naval unit in waters off Somalia after pirates reportedly hijacked a South Korean fishing vessel.

An official from the Defense Ministry says the fishing vessel lost contact after sending a message that "something is following the back of the ship."

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing office rules.

The official says South Korea's anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit was participating in international operations to combat piracy in nearby waters before responding to the situation.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cuban zoologist raises baby chimps in her apartment

Cuban zoologist raises baby chimps in her apartment 0:53

Cuban zoologist raises baby chimps in her apartment
Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake 1:24

Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake
Massive destruction along Haiti's southern coast after Hurricane Matthew 1:11

Massive destruction along Haiti's southern coast after Hurricane Matthew

View More Video

Nation & World Videos