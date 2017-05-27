World

May 27, 2017 2:58 AM

Afghan official says 18 killed in suicide car bomb attack

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

An Interior Ministry official says at least 18 people were killed when a suicide car bomber targeted a convoy of provincial security forces in eastern Afghanistan.

Najib Danish, the ministry's deputy spokesman, says the target was a group of guards providing security for U.S. forces in Khost province but most of the victims in Saturday's attack were civilians. No group immediately claimed responsibility.

The convoy of Khost provincial forces was targeted near the province's main bus station, said Danish.

The attack comes on the first day of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cuban zoologist raises baby chimps in her apartment

Cuban zoologist raises baby chimps in her apartment 0:53

Cuban zoologist raises baby chimps in her apartment
Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake 1:24

Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake
Massive destruction along Haiti's southern coast after Hurricane Matthew 1:11

Massive destruction along Haiti's southern coast after Hurricane Matthew

View More Video

Nation & World Videos