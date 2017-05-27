Pope: More Christian martyrs today than in ancient times

Pope Francis arrives at the ILVA steel-making company in Genoa, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Pope Francis has begun a one-day visit to the northern Italian port city of Genoa to meet with workers, poor and homeless people, refugees and prisoners. His opened his visit at ILVA, a troubled steel-making company, where workers in hard hats awaited him. The visit puts a focus on the plight of workers whose lives have been made precarious by years of economic crisis. Antonio Calanni AP Photo