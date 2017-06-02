Tokyo Olympics cost twice the initial estimate: Why?

A postman rides a bike past the construction site of the athlete's village for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in Harumi in Tokyo, Friday, June 2, 2017. The cost of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is nearly twice the initial estimate despite a major cost-cutting effort. A major reason is that cities exclude large amounts of associated costs when they bid to host the Olympics. Tokyo Olympic organizers announced this week that the estimated cost is now 1.4 trillion yen $12.6 billion). The bid estimate was 730 billion yen