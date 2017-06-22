Return of 'Great Montreal Raft Race' put the fun back in F1

In this image from video, competitors take part in the raft race at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on June 10, 2017. Just hours before strapping rock star drivers into multimillion-dollar cars traveling at more than 200 mph, team crews--and executives--traded their firesuits for life preservers in a beer-soaked beach party on the erstwhile Olympic rowing venue next to the Circuit Giles Villeneuve. Jimmy Golen AP Photo