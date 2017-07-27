Indonesia orangutan sanctuary says villagers encroaching

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2016, file photo, a wild orangutan sits on a tree branch in Sungai Mangkutub, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Conservation group Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation BOSF) says nearly a fifth of the forest belonging to an orangutan sanctuary on the Indonesian part of Borneo has been occupied and damaged by people living near the area, threatening efforts to rehabilitate the critically endangered great apes for release into the wild.