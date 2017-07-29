7 staff members of opposition newspaper leave Turkish jail

Journalists and activists gather outside the court in Istanbul, Friday, July 28, 2017, protesting against the trial of journalists and staff from the Cumhuriyet newspaper, staunchly opposed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accused of aiding terror organisations. The court on Friday decided to release seven journalists and staff of Cumhuriyet pending the outcome of their trial but ruled that five other defendants remain jailed. Emrah Gurel AP Photo