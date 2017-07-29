World

4 arrested in Sydney raids to stop terrorist attack

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 10:01 AM

SYDNEY

Police raided properties in several Sydney suburbs on Saturday and arrested four men suspected of plotting a terrorist attack, officials said.

The raids were related to a bomb plot involving aircraft, Fairfax Media, News Corp. and the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the counterterrorism raids were designed to stop "terrorist attacks in Australia."

The operation was carried out by the Australian Federal Police, New South Wales state police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, the country's domestic spy agency.

Seven Network television reported that 40 riot squad officers stormed an inner Sydney house before an explosives team found a suspicious device. TV footage showed a man with a bandage on his head and draped in a blanket being led away by authorities.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch this scaly creature called the pangolin climb a tree

Watch this scaly creature called the pangolin climb a tree 0:18

Watch this scaly creature called the pangolin climb a tree
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video