World

Pakistani parliament to elect new PM on Tuesday

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 2:06 AM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's parliament will meet Tuesday to elect a new prime minister after the disqualification of three-term prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League party enjoys a comfortable majority in parliament. The party nominated Sharif's longtime loyalist Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for the top slot on Saturday.

The opposition is expected to name a candidate to challenge Abassi in a vote in parliament. But the six-time lawmaker is expected to win.

Sharif proposed Abbasi as interim prime minister until his brother Shahbaz Sharif, who is the chief minister of Punjab province, can contend in a by-election for the seat left vacant by his brother's disqualification.

Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif from office on Friday for not being honest and concealing assets.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch this scaly creature called the pangolin climb a tree

Watch this scaly creature called the pangolin climb a tree 0:18

Watch this scaly creature called the pangolin climb a tree
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video