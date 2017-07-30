German police: 2 dead, 4 wounded in disco shooting

German police say a shooting in a discotheque has claimed two lives, including that of the gunman, and wounded four people, three of them seriously.
A tweet by police in the town of Konstanz in southwestern Baden-Wurttemberg state says one person was killed and three were seriously wounded in the early-morning shooting.
A subsequent exchange of fire on the street with the gunman left a policeman with non-life-threatening wounds and the gunman in critical condition. The gunman died later in the hospital.
The dpa news agency says police believe the 37-year-old suspect appears to have been acting alone. They have not established a motive for the shooting.
