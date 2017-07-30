A visitor, center, waits to be questioned by police near a discotheque in Constance, at Lake Constance, Germany, Sunday, July 30, 2017. Police say a shooting in Germany’s Baden-Wurttemberg state has claimed two lives, including that of the gunman. They say the early-morning shooting Sunday at a discotheque in the town of Constance also left three guests seriously wounded. A tweet by Constance police says one person was killed by the shooter when he opened fire, also wounding the other victims. He then fled, was shot by police and died later in hospital.
German police: 2 dead, 4 wounded in disco shooting

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 7:23 AM

VIENNA

German police say a shooting in a discotheque has claimed two lives, including that of the gunman, and wounded four people, three of them seriously.

A tweet by police in the town of Konstanz in southwestern Baden-Wurttemberg state says one person was killed and three were seriously wounded in the early-morning shooting.

A subsequent exchange of fire on the street with the gunman left a policeman with non-life-threatening wounds and the gunman in critical condition. The gunman died later in the hospital.

The dpa news agency says police believe the 37-year-old suspect appears to have been acting alone. They have not established a motive for the shooting.

