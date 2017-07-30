FILE - In a Thursday, May 11, 2017 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesman says the 82-year-old leader has been hospitalized for a routine checkup and will be discharged in a matter of hours. Nabil Abu Rudeineh says Abbas is undergoing regular examinations Saturday at a Ramallah hospital.
FILE - In a Thursday, May 11, 2017 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesman says the 82-year-old leader has been hospitalized for a routine checkup and will be discharged in a matter of hours. Nabil Abu Rudeineh says Abbas is undergoing regular examinations Saturday at a Ramallah hospital. Pool photo via AP, File Yuri Kochetkov
FILE - In a Thursday, May 11, 2017 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesman says the 82-year-old leader has been hospitalized for a routine checkup and will be discharged in a matter of hours. Nabil Abu Rudeineh says Abbas is undergoing regular examinations Saturday at a Ramallah hospital. Pool photo via AP, File Yuri Kochetkov

World

Exhaustion led Palestinians' Abbas to undergo medical checks

By MOHAMMED DARAGHMEH Associated Press

July 30, 2017 4:31 AM

RAMALLAH, West Bank

Medical doctors and Palestinian officials say 82-year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas suffers from exhaustion and that this led him to undergo medical checks at a West Bank hospital over the weekend.

Hospital officials initially only said that Abbas underwent routine exams and that the results were good.

However, doctors and Palestinian officials said Sunday that Abbas was exhausted. One physician says that Abbas suffered from an inflammation of the stomach, aggravated by stress.

All spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss Abbas' health with the media.

Abbas' latest checkups revived the debate over who will succeed him.

In power since 2005, he has refused to groom a successor. In the current disarray in Palestinian political institutions, there is no clear path toward choosing one.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch this scaly creature called the pangolin climb a tree

Watch this scaly creature called the pangolin climb a tree 0:18

Watch this scaly creature called the pangolin climb a tree
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video