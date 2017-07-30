Exhaustion led Palestinians' Abbas to undergo medical checks

FILE - In a Thursday, May 11, 2017 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesman says the 82-year-old leader has been hospitalized for a routine checkup and will be discharged in a matter of hours. Nabil Abu Rudeineh says Abbas is undergoing regular examinations Saturday at a Ramallah hospital. Pool photo via AP, File Yuri Kochetkov