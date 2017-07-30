Pope Francis waves to faithful from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square during the Angelus noon prayer at the Vatican, Sunday, July 30, 2017. The pontiff is urging greater commitment against human trafficking, which he called ''a form of modern slavery.'' The pope made the appeal during his traditional Sunday prayer on the U.N.'s world day against trafficking in persons.
Pope Francis waves to faithful from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square during the Angelus noon prayer at the Vatican, Sunday, July 30, 2017. The pontiff is urging greater commitment against human trafficking, which he called ''a form of modern slavery.'' The pope made the appeal during his traditional Sunday prayer on the U.N.'s world day against trafficking in persons. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo
World

Pope calls for greater commitment to fight human trafficking

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 7:24 AM

VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis is urging the world to show a greater commitment to fighting human trafficking, which he called "a form of modern slavery."

The pope made the appeal during his traditional Sunday prayer on the U.N.'s world day against trafficking.

Francis said "every year, thousands of men, women and children are innocent victims of labor exploitation, and sex and organ trafficking." He added that it has become something considered normal: "This is ugly. It is cruel. It is criminal."

He called on the world to renew its commitment to battling "this abhorrent plague, a form of modern slavery," and to pray that traffickers "change their hearts."

The International Labor Organization estimates 21 million people are victims globally of forced labor, including victims of human trafficking for labor and sexual exploitation.

