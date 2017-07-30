World

Libya committee votes in favor of constitutional referendum

RAMI MUSA Associated Press

July 30, 2017 7:19 AM

BENGHAZI, Libya

A committee tasked with writing a constitution for Libya has voted in favor of putting a draft to a referendum, causing uproar among opponents.

Critics, including secessionists and people in favor of the country's 1951 constitution, called for a redo of Saturday's vote.

Protesters broke into the committee's building in the eastern town of Bayda, according to two committee members. They called on the committee to reconvene Sunday.

It was not immediately clear whether the committee met again.

Committee members opposing the decision issued a signed statement saying there was no quorum at Saturday's session and that voters failed to consider amendments proposed by opponents to articles in the draft.

