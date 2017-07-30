The Latest: Venezuela's leader casts unusual early vote

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves the Venezeulan flag during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 27, 2017. Maduro has provoked international outcry and enraged an opposition demanding his resignation with his push to elect an assembly that will rewrite the constitution. Sunday's election will cap nearly four months of political upheaval that has left thousands detained and injured and at least 100 dead. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo