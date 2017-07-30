World

Arab states refrain from more measures against Qatar

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 8:40 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Four Arab states that cut ties with Qatar are refraining for now from imposing more punitive measures against the Gulf state.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain met in Bahrain's capital, Manama, on Sunday to discuss the nearly eight-week-old crisis.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties and transport links with Qatar in early June, accusing it of supporting extremists and interfering in the affairs of other Arab states. Qatar denies the charges and sees them as politically motivated.

The quartet's foreign ministers held a joint press conference in Manama saying the countries will continue to keep current measures against Qatar in place, but are open to dialogue with the Gulf state if it shows a willingness to change course.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch this scaly creature called the pangolin climb a tree

Watch this scaly creature called the pangolin climb a tree 0:18

Watch this scaly creature called the pangolin climb a tree
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video