The Latest: Al-Shabab attacks African Union convoy, kills 8

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 12:56 PM

MOGADISHU, Somalia

The Latest on deadly attacks in Somalia (all times local):

___

7:55 p.m.

A Somali military officer says fighters with the al-Shabab extremist group have killed at least eight African Union soldiers in an ambush in southern Somalia.

Col. Muhyadin Yasin says al-Shabab fighters attacked a military convoy near Bulo-Marer town in Lower Shabelle region on Sunday.

Al-Shabab is claiming that the attack killed 39 soldiers.

Uganda's defense ministry confirms the attack and says an unknown number of troops were killed.

___

A police officer says a car bomb blast near a police station in Somalia's capital has killed at least five people and wounded at least 13 others.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the explosion near Waberi police station along the busy Maka Almukarramah road may have been a suicide bomber.

Most of the victims are civilians.

The exact target of the blast remains unclear.

The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab often carries out deadly bombings in Mogadishu.

