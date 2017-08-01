New Zealand Labour Party leader quits 7 weeks from election

New Zealand Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern, center, and deputy leader Kelvin Davis, left, answer questions from reporters on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Wellington, New Zealand. Former leader Andrew Little announced he was quitting earlier in the day, as the party tries to overcome recent dismal polling seven weeks before the general election. Some believe Ardern will bring more charisma to the role and forge a stronger connection with younger voters. Nick Perry AP Photo