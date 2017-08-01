Clerics offering religious edicts in Cairo metro stir debate

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 25, 2017, file photo, Al-Azhar clerics wait to answer commuters questions inside a Fatwa Kiosk, at the Al Shohada'a metro station, in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt's Al-Azhar institute, the Sunni Muslim world's foremost religious institution, has set up a booth in a Cairo subway station with clerics offering fatwas, or religious advice, to commuters. Nariman El-Mofty, File AP Photo