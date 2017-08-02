Study: Just going outdoors could become deadly in South Asia

FILE- In this May 17, 2016 file photo, Indian vendors who sell sunshades for car windows take rest by a roadside on a hot summer afternoon in Jammu, India. A new study suggests wide swaths of northern India, southern Pakistan and parts of Bangladesh may become so hot and humid by the end of the century it will be deadly just being outdoors. Such conditions would threaten up to a third of the 1.5 billion people living in those regions, unless the global community can rein in climate-warming carbon emissions. Channi Anand, File AP Photo