She had just said 'I do.' Then she pulled a gun on her husband and fired.

It was definitely a honeymoon the bride or groom won’t forget.
Just hours after her wedding, a Tennessee bride ended her big day with a trip to jail after pointing a gun at her husband, according to AP.
Kate Elizabeth Prichard was still in her wedding dress when she got into a heated argument with her husband James Burton, prompting her to pull out a 9-mm. pistol, according to the New York Daily News.
Authorities soon received a report of a couple arguing at a Clarion Inn motel, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, police Sgt. Kyle Evans told WTVF-TV on Monday.
Prichard and Burton denied any conflict when the police arrived, but one witness told authorities that the bride aimed the gun at her husband’s head and pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire because it was unloaded.
She then loaded one round in the gun and fired it into the air as a warning shot, leading everyone to run away from the scene.
"After the incident, she went to the bathroom and disposed of the weapon, hiding it in the bathroom," Evans said to News Channel 5.
Witnesses claimed that both Prichard and Burton were drinking heavily before the argument and subsequent gunfire.
Evans said the police “let the husband know the honeymoon was over and his new wife was going to jail.”
The bride was charged with aggravated domestic assault and released after posting a $15,000 bond.
