Seeking a dream, Indonesian family finds nightmare in Raqqa

In this picture taken on Monday, July 24, 2017, Nurshardrina Khairadhinia, 19, from Indonesia, the cousin of a young man suspected of Islamic State membership, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, inside their tent at a refugee camp, in Ain Issa, Syria. At the age of 17, lured by what she had read online, she told her parents, sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins they should all move to Syria to join the Islamic State group. Hussein Malla AP Photo