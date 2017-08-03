Russia: Truce to go into effect in another Syria 'safe zone'

FILE - In this July 26, 2017 file photo, black smoke rises from a coalition airstrike which attacked an Islamic State militant position, on the front line on the eastern side of Raqqa, Syria. The Trump administration told Congress on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, it has sufficient legal authority for military force against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria based on the 2001 law to counter al-Qaida. Hussein Malla, File AP Photo