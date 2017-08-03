Thai activist on trial for Facebook share of king profile

In this photo made from a video Thai activist law student Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boonpattararaksa, charged with Lese majeste, or insulting the monarchy, arrives at a courthouse in Khon Kaen, northeast of Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday, Aug 3, 2017. A court in Thailand's northeast has begun the closed-door trial of "Pai Dao Din" arrested for sharing an article about his country's new king on Facebook, first since the new king took the throne in November last year. AP Photo)