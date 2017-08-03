FC Barcelona's Neymar arrives at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Neymar has arrived at Barcelona's training grounds amid widespread rumors that the Brazil striker could make a record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain.
FC Barcelona's Neymar arrives at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Neymar has arrived at Barcelona's training grounds amid widespread rumors that the Brazil striker could make a record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain. Manu Fernandez AP Photo
FC Barcelona's Neymar arrives at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Neymar has arrived at Barcelona's training grounds amid widespread rumors that the Brazil striker could make a record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain. Manu Fernandez AP Photo

World

French president welcomes likely Neymar transfer

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 6:29 AM

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron is welcoming the likely arrival of Brazilian soccer star Neymar at Paris-Saint Germain in a record $262 million deal.

Macron met with PSG President Nasser al-Khelaifi on the sidelines of a charity event Thursday, and told him "congratulations, I understand there's been some good news."

Al-Khelaifi responded only with a big smile.

While neither mentioned Neymar's name, it's been all over French media and social networks since the striker announced his departure from Barcelona Wednesday after four trophy-filled seasons.

Neymar is expected in Paris in the coming days.

France's budget minister also has reason to celebrate. Gerald Darmanin said Thursday on France-Inter radio "It's better that this football player pays his taxes in France than elsewhere."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch this scaly creature called the pangolin climb a tree

Watch this scaly creature called the pangolin climb a tree 0:18

Watch this scaly creature called the pangolin climb a tree
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video