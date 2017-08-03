World

Floods kill 7 and leave 27 missing in northern Vietnam

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 7:56 AM

HANOI, Vietnam

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains have killed seven people and left 27 others missing in northern Vietnam, an official said Thursday.

Disaster official Luong Tuan Anh said two people died and 13 are missing in the worst-hit province of Yen Bai. Some 900 government personnel have been mobilized to search for the missing.

The other casualties were reported in the neighboring provinces of Son La and Lai Chau.

A government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung is in the area to direct relief efforts.

Vietnam is prone to floods and storms, which kill hundreds of people each year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch this scaly creature called the pangolin climb a tree

Watch this scaly creature called the pangolin climb a tree 0:18

Watch this scaly creature called the pangolin climb a tree
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video