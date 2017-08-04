World

Ethiopia lifts state of emergency imposed in October

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 5:00 AM

JOHANNESBURG

Ethiopia's government says it has lifted a state of emergency imposed in October after hundreds of people were killed in anti-government protests.

Lawmakers in the East African country have voted to end the emergency law that restricted a number of rights and led to the arrests of more than 21,000 people.

More than 600 people had been killed in the unrest.

Defense Minister Siraj Fegessa says the government was able to deal with "armed terrorists, anti- peace elements and troublemakers." The minister says more than 8,000 people are still behind bars and are being prosecuted for crimes they are accused of committing during the violence.

The state of emergency was imposed after a deadly stampede at a religious celebration in October as police confronted protesters who demanded wider political freedoms.

