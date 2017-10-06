Plastic blue sheets cover an apartment where dead bodies were found after a fire in Hitachi, Ibaraki prefecture eastern Japan Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. The apartment fire has killed six people, and a man turned himself in and was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police say six bodies were found in the building, believed to be the wife and five children of the man.
Plastic blue sheets cover an apartment where dead bodies were found after a fire in Hitachi, Ibaraki prefecture eastern Japan Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. The apartment fire has killed six people, and a man turned himself in and was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police say six bodies were found in the building, believed to be the wife and five children of the man. Kyodo News via AP Maya Matsumoto
Plastic blue sheets cover an apartment where dead bodies were found after a fire in Hitachi, Ibaraki prefecture eastern Japan Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. The apartment fire has killed six people, and a man turned himself in and was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police say six bodies were found in the building, believed to be the wife and five children of the man. Kyodo News via AP Maya Matsumoto

World

Father arrested after Japan fire kills 6, including children

By YURI KAGEYAMA Associated Press

October 06, 2017 12:46 AM

TOKYO

An apartment fire in Japan killed six people believed to be the wife and children of a 32-year-old man who turned himself in to police early Friday and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A woman and four boys were found dead in a room on the first floor of the three-story building in Hitachi, a town in Ibaraki prefecture northeast of Tokyo. A girl found with several stab wounds was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Hitachi police spokesman Masataka Suzuki said the six victims are believed to be the family of the man, Hirobumi Komatsu.

Suzuki said Komatsu has told police he set the fire. The case remains under investigation. Japanese media say the girl was 11 and the other children were ages 3 through 6.

Komatsu had also suffered burns, Kyodo News service reported. The fire was put out within the hour of the report, police said.

Japanese broadcasters aired footage of officials sifting through rubble in a badly scorched building.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 0:48

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker
Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg 0:56

Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg

View More Video