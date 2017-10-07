Hurricane Nate forms, heads to central Gulf of Mexico

Brenda Kent jumps on her boat as she and her husband leave the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor in Biloxi, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 to take the boat up river in advance of Tropical Storm Nate. Gulf Coast residents were bracing Friday for a fast-moving blast of wind, heavy rain and rising water as Tropical Storm Nate threatened to reach hurricane strength before a weekend landfall. The Sun Herald via AP John Fitzhugh