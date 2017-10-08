FILE - This combination of the Oct. 2, 2017 file photos shows Indonesian Siti Aisyah, left, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, right, escorted by police as they leave a court hearing in Shah Alam, Malaysia, outside Kuala Lumpur. On Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, the trial of two women accused of murdering the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader enters its second week with the court moving temporarily to a high-security laboratory to view evidence tainted with the toxic VX nerve agent.
Trial in Kim murder resuming with visit to Malaysian lab

By EILEEN NG Associated Press

October 08, 2017 8:39 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

The trial of two women accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader enters its second week with the court moving temporarily to a high-security laboratory to view evidence contaminated with VX nerve agent.

The judge, prosecutors, defense lawyers and the Indonesian and Vietnamese suspects are to visit the laboratory for chemical weapons analysis Monday morning to examine samples of the women's clothing before they are formally submitted as evidence.

Such a move is not unusual in criminal cases in Malaysia, where judges often visit crime scenes.

After the lab visit, defense lawyers are expected to cross-examine a government chemist who has testified VX was found on the women's clothing.

Earlier witnesses have testified the chemical weapon was the cause of Kim Jong Nam's death.

