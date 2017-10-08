World

Police: At least 12 dead in capsizing of boat of Rohingya

The Associated Press

October 08, 2017 11:40 PM

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh

Police say at least 12 people have died after an overcrowded boat carrying Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar capsized in the confluence of a river and the Bay of Bengal.

Local police official Mainuddin Khan said Monday the capsizing occurred near the Shah Porir Dwip in Cox's Bazar as the boat was moving toward Bangladesh late Sunday. Five of the dead were children.

He said up to 35 people were on board and eight of them survived. It was not exactly clear how many were missing.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled Myanmar since Aug. 25 when the military launched a crackdown that had been decried by the United Nations as "ethnic cleansing." Boat accidents have killed 143 Rohingya trying to reach Bangladesh.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 0:48

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker
Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg 0:56

Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg

View More Video