Philippines apologizes to China over wrong Taiwan logo

In this Oct. 5, 2017 photo, a tarpaulin, showing the logo of the Philippine Defense Department, top left, and that of Taiwan's Ministry of Defense, top right, is hung from the canopy of the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the turnover ceremony of hundreds of Chinese-made assault rifles by China to the Philippines at Camp Aguinaldo in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. On Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, the Philippines' defense department has apologized to China for the "grievous but purely unintentional mistake" of using Taiwan's defense ministry logo during a ceremony where the Chinese ambassador turned over assault rifles to the Filipino defense chief and top military commanders. Bullit Marquez AP Photo