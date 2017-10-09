World

NATO chief: 'We don't want a new Cold War' with Russia

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 3:47 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania

NATO's chief says the alliance does not want a "new Cold War" with Russia, despite members' concerns about Russian military buildup close to NATOs' border.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke Monday at the end of a four-day NATO parliamentary assembly in the Romanian capital. "We are concerned by .... (Russia's) lack of transparency when it comes to military exercises," he said.

However, he added: "Russia is our neighbor.... we don't want to isolate Russia; we don't want a new Cold War."

He said the 29-member alliance had increased jets patrols in the Black Sea in "response to Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine."

Romanian and Bulgarian pilots have conducted air exercises in the Black Sea in recent months, designed to reassure NATO members uneasy after Russia's interventions in Ukraine.

