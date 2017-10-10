Chemist says Kim had 1.4 times lethal dosage of VX on face

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong is escorted by police as she arrives for court hearing at Shah Alam court house in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Doan and Siti Aisyah of Indonesia, accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, pleaded not guilty at the start of the trial last week to charges of murder that carry a mandatory death sentence if they are convicted. Sadiq Asyraf AP Photo