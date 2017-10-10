Taiwan leader: Protect regional stability amid China tension

FILE - In this June 10, 2017 file photo, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during an offshore anti-terrorism drill outside the Keelung harbor in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Tsai said her island’s government will protect regional peace and stability amid heightened tensions with rival China, in an annual National Day address Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Chiang Ying-ying, File AP Photo