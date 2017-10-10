The Latest: Kenya in 'uncharted waters' as Odinga withdraws

FILE - In this Sunday Aug. 13, 2017 file photo, Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga addresses thousands of supporters gathered in the Mathare area of Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga has withdrawn his candidacy for the fresh presidential election ordered by the country's Supreme Court, saying the election commission has not made the changes to avoid the "irregularities and illegalities" cited in the nullified August vote. Odinga made the surprise announcement Tuesday, Oct. 10. It was his legal challenge that led the court to nullify the Aug. 8 election that President Uhuru Kenyatta won. Ben Curtis, file AP Photo