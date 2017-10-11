The Latest: Video shown in court of dying Kim seeking help

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, center, escorted by police as she leaves after the court hearing at Shah Alam court house in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. A chemist says the North Korean leader's brother had about 1.4 times the lethal dosage of VX nerve agent on his face after being attacked at a Malaysian airport. The chemist, testifying at the trial of two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam, also said the fatal poison could not have been a two-part concoction but acknowledged VX or part of it may have been smuggled into the country. Sadiq Asyraf AP Photo