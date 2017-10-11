Indonesian Siti Aisyah, center, escorted by police as she leaves after the court hearing at Shah Alam court house in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. A chemist says the North Korean leader's brother had about 1.4 times the lethal dosage of VX nerve agent on his face after being attacked at a Malaysian airport. The chemist, testifying at the trial of two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam, also said the fatal poison could not have been a two-part concoction but acknowledged VX or part of it may have been smuggled into the country.
World

The Latest: Video shown in court of dying Kim seeking help

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 5:21 AM

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia

Latest on the trial in Malaysia of two women accused of killing North Korean ruler's half brother (all times local):

2 p.m.

Security video footage has been presented in a Malaysian court showing the half brother of North Korea's leader seeking help after he was attacked at the airport and later lying on a gurney before he died.

The footage tracing Kim Jong Nam's final movements was presented Wednesday at the murder trial of two women accused of smearing his face with VX nerve agent.

After he was attacked, Kim is seen talking to an airport worker who then leads him to police officers. He gestures toward his face then points to where he was attacked. Kim appears to stagger a bit as he and a police officer walk toward the airport medical clinic.

Videos presented earlier in the day showed Kim being attacked and both suspects hurrying away, stopping at restrooms and then leaving the airport.

___

11 a.m.

Prosecutors at the trial of two women accused of killing the half brother of North Korea's leader have presented airport security videos showing scenes of Kim Jong Nam being attacked and both suspects hurrying away afterward.

Kim was seen arriving at the departure hall of the Kuala Lumpur airport the morning of Feb. 13.

A woman identified as Vietnamese suspect Doan Thi Huong approaches Kim at a check-in counter and clasps both hands on his face from behind.

Police officer Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz testified Wednesday that the second suspect, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, can't be seen attacking Kim, but she is soon seen running away in a different direction.

Both women are seen hurrying to separate restrooms, holding their hands away from their bodies as if they were uncomfortable. Prosecutors contend the women knew they were handling poison.

___

9:45 a.m.

A Malaysian court has been shown airport security video where a Vietnamese murder suspect smeared something on a person's face two days before she allegedly attacked the half brother of North Korea's leader in the same manner.

The footage seen in court Wednesday showed Doan Thi Huong running toward a person from behind and wiping his face, then slightly bowing before moving away.

Police officer Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz testified Huong was more "aggressive" approaching Kim Jong Nam compared to the practice.

Wan Azirul said Huong hurried away from Kim and "her hand gestures showed she was uncomfortable." She walked swiftly to a restroom, keeping her hands partially raised and away from her body.

Prosecutors said previously the women knew they were handling poison when they killed Kim.

