World

Floods caused by tropical depression kill 15 in Vietnam

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 4:12 AM

HANOI, Vietnam

Floods triggered by a tropical depression in Vietnam have killed 15 people and left eight others missing.

The storm hit central Vietnam on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain to the region and to parts of northern Vietnam.

Disaster officials said eight people, including two children, were killed in central Nghe An province.

Provincial officials said Wednesday that three people died and five others were reported missing in the northern province of Yen Bai. In Thanh Hoa province, north of Nghe An, two people were killed and three others were missing. Officials said two people died in the northern province of Hoa Binh.

Vietnam is prone to storms and floods which kill hundreds of people each year.

