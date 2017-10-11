U.S. Ambassador John Bass speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Speaking during a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia on Tuesday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Bass of wrecking ties between the NATO allies by suspending the issuing of visas to Turkish citizens at U.S. diplomatic missions following the arrest of a Turkish employee at the consulate in Istanbul.
U.S. Ambassador John Bass speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Speaking during a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia on Tuesday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Bass of wrecking ties between the NATO allies by suspending the issuing of visas to Turkish citizens at U.S. diplomatic missions following the arrest of a Turkish employee at the consulate in Istanbul. Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo
U.S. Ambassador John Bass speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Speaking during a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia on Tuesday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Bass of wrecking ties between the NATO allies by suspending the issuing of visas to Turkish citizens at U.S. diplomatic missions following the arrest of a Turkish employee at the consulate in Istanbul. Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo

World

Envoy says US cooperation helped reduce attacks in Turkey

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 7:30 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

The U.S. ambassador to Turkey says he hopes the two countries can quickly resolve a spat over the arrest of a U.S. consulate staffer, stressing that cooperation between the two allies helped reduce terror attacks in Turkey.

The U.S. suspended most visa services for Turkish citizens after Turkish authorities arrested a Turkish employee at the American consulate in Istanbul on charges of espionage and alleged ties to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed for last year's failed coup. Turkey retaliated by halting visas services in the U.S.

Ambassador John Bass told reporters Wednesday that the embassy hasn't received evidence supporting the allegations.

Bass said close security cooperation ensured that the Islamic State group was no longer able to carry the kind of attacks that plagued Turkey in 2015 and 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 0:48

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker
Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg 0:56

Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg

View More Video